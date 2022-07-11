Ukraine
To the Editor:
We read and hear about Ukraine every day on television and in the newspapers, but what do we really know about that country, except what the Russian invasion is doing to it so I thought I would do some research on it and write what I found about the country.
Ukraine is a rich farming, industrial and mining country in Southeastern Europe (or was before the Russian invasion demolished large parts of it). Ukraine consists mostly of fertile steppes, bordered by the Black Sea to the south and the Carpathian Mountains to the west.
The long history of the Ukrainian people began with the prehistoric agricultural tribes who inhabited the Dnieper and Dniester river valleys. Later, Slavic people settled in the area. By the A.D. 800’s, vikings from Scandinavia called the Varingian Russes established a loose system of control over the land on both sides of the Dnieper River. In time, this region became the heart of the Kievan state, dominated by Kiev, the first powerful Russian city-state.
Following the reign of Yarslav (1019-1054), which marked the height of Kiev’s power, the Kievan state broke up into principalities (regions ruled by princes). In the mid 1300’s, some of the principalities in Ukraine and Byelorussia (now Belarus) were taken over by the expanding Lithuanian and Polish states. Under their rule, the peasant farmers of Ukraine were bound to the land as serfs.
By 1795, Russia had gained control over most of Ukraine. In 1918, after the October Revolution, the Ukrainians established an independent, non-Communist state. But by 1920, communists brought most of Ukraine under their rule as a Soviet Republic.
In 1929 hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians resisted the Soviet government’s takeover of the small peasant farms. The Ukrainian’s opposition to Soviet domination and its restrictions on their cultural freedom continued through the 1970’s and 1980’s.
Ukraine remained under the strict control of the Soviet central government until the late 1980’s, when a new Ukrainian nationalist movement appeared. In 1991, in the midst of political upheaval in the Soviet Union, following an attempted government coup in August, Ukraine declared itself independent.
In December 1991, Ukraine, along with Byelarus (now Belarus) and Russia, established the Commonwealth of Independent states (CIS). A week later, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and Russian President Boris Yeltsin agreed to dissolve the Soviet Union and replace it with the CIS.
In early 1992, tension developed between Russia and Ukraine over control of the naval fleet in the Black Sea. Although Yeltsin claimed that the Black Sea fleet was now a part of the Commonwealth, Ukraine’s nationalist leaders maintained that most of the fleet was now their own. In September 1993, Russia and Ukraine agreed to divide the fleet. Both countries later renounced the pact, but a second agreement to divide the fleet was reached in 1997.
Ukraine’s economy came close to collapse in 1993. Inflation stood at 70 percent a month, and the government estimated about 80 percent of its people lived in poverty. Parliament approved a stabilization plan in October 1994 that called for land reform, an end to price controls and drastic cuts in subsidies.
Also in 1994, Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States and Russia to transfer its long-range nuclear weapons to Russia, where they would be destroyed. This transfer was completed in 1996.
In 1996, Ukraine adopted a new constitution, the last of the former Soviet Republics to do so.
And now in 2022, we have Russia still in invasion mode, pounding at Ukraine to take control of Ukraine by means of “Putins War.” Ukraine has come a long way to not give up her independence to the Russian war mongers! Stand firm, Ukrainians, in your resolve to keep your earned independence!
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.