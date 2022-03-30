Recently, President Biden stated that the United States would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. I would like to suggest that is a good first step. Given the magnitude of the refugee situation we need to consider taking up to 2,000,000 refugees in order to take the pressure off of countries like Poland. I am sure that many American families would be willing to take in Ukrainians. My wife and I stand ready to do our part should the opportunity to welcome refugees arise.
Since Ukrainian men are resisting the Russians, refugees would be mothers with children or older women. Once the Ukrainians defeat the Russians many of these refugees would return home to reunite with their husbands.
It is time for Team U.S.A. to reverse its abysmal record toward people who aspire to live in this country and contribute. We have a history of being competent in taking in large numbers of immigrants. The Ukrainians who are allowed to come here will forever remember our generosity and tell it to their children and grandchildren.
I would like to encourage President Biden to think big on this issue. Meanwhile, I hope we give the Ukrainians the weapons they need to take the offensive and defeat Russia’s third rate military. Ukraine must win. Otherwise, there will be war between NATO and Russia at some future point.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.