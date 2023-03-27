I remember in the 60s and 70s the buzz phrase was “global cooling.” We are all going to freeze, crops aren’t going to grow and we will definitely starve to death. Unless of course Russia doesn’t nuke us first which was another buzzphrase during the cold war period, but that’s another topic for a late date.”
Next came the buzz phrase “global warming,” man-made that is. Well, this hoax also got shot in the ass so the narrative got changed to “man-made climate change.” Just what that means has yet to be determined because as we know the climate is always changing, however a new tax is going to “fix” climate change, and how the hell do “they” intend to do that? A question that needs answering is what climate do “they” want. Tropical, Antarctica how about southern California? This “un” affordable heat act is just another scheme to tax, squeeze and further control the few real Vermonters who wish to continue living here.
