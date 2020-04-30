Unaware On March 20
To the Editor:
I have just read your front page article in today’s edition (April 30th) with the headline indicating legislators knew about the threatened closure of VSC college campuses on March 20th. The story relates a Caledonian-Record FOIA request that resulted in production of a letter dated March 20th from then VSC Chancellor Jeb Spaulding. It was marked “Privileged and Confidential,” and was sent to five specifically named individuals. I want to make it perfectly clear that I was not one of those recipients.
Your headline implies that the entire legislature was thus aware of Spaulding’s closure decision on March 20th. I cannot speak for all, but that certainly is not true at least in my case. I became aware of Spaulding’s intent on the evening of April 15th, the day before his intentions became public for the first time. I wasn’t aware of that March 20th letter until I read about it in today’s paper. Thank you.
Joe Benning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.