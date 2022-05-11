Unborn Children & Undead Corpses

Much of the opposition to abortion comes from regarding the fetus as an unborn child. My experience with abortions suggests that this rhetorical strategy may be questionable.
My late wife had an abortion about 45 years ago. It was a spontaneous abortion, aka a miscarriage. Would it have been helpful to emphasize that we had lost a child, a child who just happened to be unborn? I don’t think so. It would have made a painful situation even more painful.
My wife died several years ago. I live on, but it won’t be forever. I know that I’m going to die. Would my life be improved if I thought of myself as an undead corpse?
So, when you hear or think about the “murder of an unborn child”, you might ask yourself if that is really a helpful way to view what is almost certainly a very painful situation. We should be looking for ways to reduce the likelihood that pregnancies end in abortions, spontaneous or elective. Does making elective abortions illegal create more suffering than it alleviates? These are not easy questions.
