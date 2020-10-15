Unborn Citizens

To the Editor:

65 million? That is a large number when applied to human life.

When it is applied to the number of babies that were not allowed to live in their mother’s womb it is very sad and heartbreaking. The 65 million abortions are the result of abortions starting in the seventies when abortion was legalized and probably does not include the morning after pill.

65 million is the number given by Planned Parenthood. Please ask yourself why any organization should be proud of the number of abortions they have performed.

