Unconscionable
To the Editor:
How many who were glad to see H.57 signed by Phil Scott in 2019, and who support Prop 5, hope that Raphael Warnock will win a senate seat in Georgia this week? Warnock has unabashedly proclaimed his support for the murder of preborn children, as well as killing babies who manage to survive botched abortions. Unconscionable.
As we approach the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., are you aware that he courageously fought to secure the human and civil rights for not only the black people of Georgia and the South, but all persons? And yet when you support abortion, you blatantly deny the humanity and rights of preborn children. How is your attitude toward these defenseless babies any different from those who savagely beat and murdered the non-violent marchers of the 1960s who simply demanded the basic human rights our Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights had already guaranteed, yet were still being denied them?
Do you, who are grateful that women were finally granted their long-overdue right to vote, support the horrifically violent killing of preborn children through abortion? Are you not repeating history by doing exactly the same thing as those who justified the demonic inhumane treatment and murder of their fellow human beings in Nazi Germany and Selma, Alabama? Do you imagine yourself to be a noble champion of the rights of minorities, animal rights, and a defender of the most vulnerable among us, while, at the same time, valuing your own opinion, popularity, or political career more than you care that the innocent blood of one million babies is shed each year in the United States?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.