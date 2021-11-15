Unconstitutional
To the Editor:
The United States of America is not a democracy, it is a constitutional republic. Written in 1787, ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789, the United States Constitution is the world’s longest surviving written charter of government. Its first three words - “We the People” - affirm that the government of the United States exist to serve its citizens.
Chief aim of the Constitution as drafted by the Convention was to create a government with enough power to act on a national level, but without so much power that fundamental rights would be at risk. America stands on the Constitution and not even the United States Supreme Court can change the Constitution they only have the right to interpret it according to what the founding fathers wanted.
The First Amendment the right to free speech and the right to free press is under attack by an organization called antifa. Antifa wants to outlaw everything and anything that sounds like hate speech, but what is hate speech according to who? Outlawing any kind of speech is unconstitutional because everybody should be able to share their world view without having to risk breaking the law with what they have to say.
The Second Amendment the right to keep and bear arms was written after revolutionary war with England. It was not written after a hunting trip or for hunting. It was written so that the constitutional republic of America could take back the government from a tyrant government that has taxation without representation. The outlawing of any firearms is unconstitutional even fully automatic should be legalized so law-abiding citizens can buy them for personal protection.
In January 1973, the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision ruling that the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides a “right to privacy” that protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose whether or not to have an abortion. My body my rights have been in United States Constitution since 1973. Right now the United States federal government is breaking this constitution with mandated vaccines. It is unconstitutional to mandate unnecessary medical vaccines and/or procedures in the United States of America according to the 14th amendment.
The Constitution of the United States of America was created, written, signed and agreed upon for the country to limit the power of the federal government. The United States president was never supposed to have the power to use executive orders in order to push the majority of their legislation through with cutting out Congress and the American people. It is only supposed to be used in emergency situations. However, Barack Obama popularized using it to bypass the congress and the American people.
When President Biden took office right away he started signing executive orders to bypass Congress and the American people on the majority of his legislation. This is a direct attack on the Constitution. Executive orders was never supposed to be used to push bulk legislation it was only supposed to be used in emergency cases. There is one last thing to mention. America being codependent on China for supplies breaks every belief of the Declaration of Independence. The United States of America must be a self-sustaining country and not have to be relying on any other outside government. Especially a communist government.
Joseph Pineo
Littleton, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.