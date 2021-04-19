Understanding Nonbinary Pronouns
To the Editor:
Recently, an Editorial appeared in this paper expressing confusion about the use of gender neutral or non-binary pronouns, specifically using “they/them” to refer to a single entity. I’d like to recommend a few resources for those who might be struggling with this concept.
The first, aimed at a general audience, is Archie Bongiovanni’s “A Quick and Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns.” Cowritten with Tristan Jimerson and illustrated by Bongiovanni, it provides an entertaining and accessible introduction to gender neutral pronouns, especially for those who may be unfamiliar.
For those in the field of journalism, the Trans Journalists Association (transjournalists.org) have published a thorough and regularly updated style guide, the goal of which is to improve trans coverage in media by helping to educate reporters, editors, and publishers about the importance of language usage around trans coverage. The site also includes information for employers, not just journalists, including how to create trans-friendly workspaces and how to support employees coming out as transgender.
Finally, some additional resources for understanding usage of non-binary pronouns can be found in the Oxford English Dictionary, Merriam-Webster Dictionary, and the AP Stylebook, which has included guidance on the use of singular they/them pronouns in reporting since 2017.
Sincerely,
Bryn Hoffman
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
