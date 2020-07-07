Understands the Art of Compromise

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
There is nothing hard to figure about Donald Trump in order to make sense of his words and actions.
We scratch our collective heads when Trump not only fails to acknowledge the growing awareness of the relative lack of black rights in this country, but he uses the moment to fight for the Confederacy, from statues to the names of military bases. But it all makes sense.
He has to do this in order to keep his base, which seems to be about 30+% of voters. He feels he has to hold on tight to that base if he stands any chance at all at re-election, and if there is anything more important than “winning” to him, it’s “not losing.” If he even so much as acknowledges the blacks civil rights movement at this time, he will lose a part of that base, and that is unacceptable to Trump. Besides, if he were to speak well of the Black Lives Matter movement, he wouldn’t earn any additional voters. Since he is not driven by conscience, it’s pretty easy to explain his behavior.
