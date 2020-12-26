Undisguised Apathy
To the Editor:
I was shopping in the Woodsville Walmart on Christmas Eve day and was passed in an aisle by an older woman going the wrong way and not wearing a mask. As she passed, I asked her why she wasn’t wearing one. I told her they were handing them out as come in the door. She told me to mind my own business. As I later stood in the checkout line, she passed by me and said, “Merry Christmas”. As I turned to say the same, she was glaring at me and giving me the finger.
Since the governor has mandated mask wearing throughout the state, I asked an associate at the door why they let people in without one. She said they can’t enforce that mandate in the store no matter what the governor says. She said people “don’t want to have their rights infringed”. I wonder what they would do if someone tried to walk in without shirt or shoes?
I am gladdened to see 99.9% of people shopping who wear masks. It shows they care about other people as well as themselves. But I am appalled at the number of people who still seem to believe the pandemic and the virus is a hoax. I’ve lost friends to this “hoax”.
