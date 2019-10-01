Unfathomable Numbers
To the Editor:
I read with dismay Maggie Hassan’s editorial (To hold big Pharma accountable, we first need transparency) in your September 26th issue. As a chronic pain patient using opioid therapy for the last 15 years as a successful treatment of last resort, I follow any topic related to prescription opioids with great interest.
Of the ‘facts’ tossed around during this “Opioid Crisis”- or what I call “anti-opioid hysteria”or “illicit fentanyl crisis”- I find ‘numbers’ the most interesting. In Maggie’s editorial, she states the number of prescription meds sent to NH was “unfathomable” during the 6 years 2006-2012. Let’s review the “unfathomable-ness”: the CDC acknowledges there are approximately 50 million chronic pain patients in the US, of which 10 million use daily opioid therapy for quality of life. Of 327 million Americans, this is 3% of the population. Maggie states there are 1.3 million NH citizens. We can estimate 39,000 patients in NH might be on daily medication. Using the CDC ‘guidelines’ for opioid therapy, which sets a “one size fits all” amount of 90 MME (medical morphine equivalent) per day- the number of pills average 9 per day: 351,000 per day- 128,115,000 per year. Since the “unfathomable” number was a six year period - we must multiply this by six - 768,690,000. And she is upset over 290 million pills- which suggests pain UNDER treatment at the very least- but she insists this is a “unfathomable “. In addition, this CDC “guideline” was set to the amount of daily opioid therapy for patients who have never used opioids before and was to be applied for acute- not chronic- pain. Therefore it does not truly account for the more typical higher MME for properly treated chronic pain patient (not likely these days) OR the additional numbers of pain medication used for surgeries or acute conditions.
Maggies’s editorial promotes more of the anti-opioid hysteria agenda with no basis in fact. The total number of opioid related deaths in 2017 was 47,600-BUT this includes illicit fentanyl and poly pharmacy (more than one drug caused the death). NH stats of 2018 determined the number of PRESCRIPTION opioid deaths was 29. So the ACTUAL PRESCRIPTION (i.e. Big Pharma) OPIOID CRISIS NUMBER in New Hampshire is TWENTY-NINE. I have a problem with words like ‘unfathomable ‘ and ‘crisis’ that drives legislation allowing the government into my healthcare via prescription monitoring and limiting when the prescription overdose death rate per year is 29- when diabetes- a medical condition exacerbated by SUGAR- killed 340 in NH in 2018. Why don’t we have a “sugar crisis”??
Other interesting numbers:
The number twelve- members of Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing (PROP)- that lobbied twice (once unsuccessfully in 2012-3) for the government to set a hard limit for opioid prescribing. Number of members working in pain care or that have actually prescribed any pain medication: ZERO. Number of PROP members now promoting Suboxone for both opioid use disorder and pain: 12.
Cost factor of the price of Suboxone versus generic oxycodone: 37.5 ($1500 vs. $40).
Strength of the opioid included in Suboxone compared to oxycodone: 40 times stronger. Some don’t know Suboxone even includes an opioid- yup-and probably has a withdrawal 40 times more difficult.
Another number: $1.4 Billion- amount of the settlement that manufacturers of Suboxone agreed to pay the government to stop investigating their marketing practices.
Other numbers: 480,000 people die every year from tobacco related issues; 88,000 die every year from alcohol related issues. The number of overdose deaths reduced since opioid prescriptions have declined: Zero. The number the DEA proposes reducing hydrocodone manufacturing amount for the coming year: 19%. States where an increase in opioid prescribing correlated with an increase in overdose deaths: Zero
Strangely stable rate of opioid addiction over the last 100 years: .5%.
Monthly cocaine users in the US: 1.5 million.
Money paid to PROP’s Andrew Kolodny to testify at Oklahoma’s Purdue trial: $500,000.
Number of lawsuits states attorney generals have against ‘big Pharma’ over opioids: over 2,200. Follow the money-what could Maggie’s agenda be? Saving lives?
Why should you care? Because our government, while feasting its greedy eyes on Pharma lawsuits, is actually working to limit your access to pain relieving medications. Hopefully not, but as you age, you are most likely one illness, accident or disorder away from having to cope with daily chronic, unremitting pain. Legislating the numbers of PRESCRIPTION pain medications has not prevented one single overdose -I don’t believe it ever will.
Lastly, it is frustrating that the DEA interferes with healthcare by arresting doctors and absorbing their assets into agents’ pockets rather than stop the truly unfathomable and deadly amount of illicit fentanyl flooding the country from China via Mexico.
Stats are readily available at CDC.gov. For more information, google Dr. Josh Bloom/Red Lawhern.
Thanks!
Ellyn Ingalls
Waterford, Vermont
