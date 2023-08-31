Unintended Consequences From Menthol Ban
To the Editor:
As a devoted representative of the great state of New Hampshire, I am deeply concerned about the recent news of the Biden administration’s intention to propose a federal ban on menthol cigarettes. While I appreciate the importance of public health, I firmly believe that such a ban encroaches upon the principles of individual freedom and our state’s motto: “Live Free or Die.”
Our state, with its rich history and proud tradition of independence, has always held the belief that personal freedoms should be safeguarded from unnecessary government intrusion. This is why I endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president, a leader who shares our values and has tirelessly fought for individual liberties in his own state. Just as Governor DeSantis has championed the idea of personal responsibility and limited government intervention, I stand firm in my opposition to onerous federal regulations that infringe upon our rights.
The proposed menthol cigarette ban, however well-intentioned it might be, poses a serious threat to New Hampshire’s economic well being and threatens public safety. Our state benefits from the influx of out-of-state cigarette buyers who cross our borders to enjoy the financial advantages of our low cigarette taxes. This revenue supports local businesses and helps fund vital public services that our residents rely on. A federal ban on menthol cigarettes would not only hinder this revenue stream but also potentially drive these buyers to seek their products elsewhere, causing irreparable harm to our economy.
Furthermore, the enforcement of a menthol cigarette ban would divert precious law enforcement resources away from pressing matters that truly demand our attention, such as the ongoing fentanyl crisis that continues to devastate our communities. Our law enforcement agencies are already grappling with the challenges posed by illicit drugs and rising crime rates. In fact, the federal government has already proven they are unable to enforce bans on nicotine products. Illegal disposable e-cigarettes in youth-enticing flavors imported by Chinese manufacturers have flooded the United States right under the nose of the federal government in spite of the federal enforcement guidance that has banned these products. A menthol cigarette ban would only exacerbate the illicit tobacco and nicotine market that only benefits nicotine traffickers from China and Mexico to the detriment of our law enforcement officers and law-abiding small businesses.
In our pursuit of public health and public safety, we must be cautious not to compromise the core principles that our nation was built upon. Rather than imposing blanket bans, we should focus on providing education and support for those who seek to make informed choices about their health and well-being.
While I appreciate the need to address public health concerns, I staunchly oppose the proposed federal menthol cigarette ban due to its encroachment on individual freedom, potential harm to New Hampshire’s revenue, and the booming illicit market the ban would create that will further divert law enforcement resources from critical issues. Let us continue to stand united in our commitment to preserving the values that make our state and nation great. “Live Free or Die” is not just a motto; it is a way of life that we must uphold for generations to come.
Troy Merner
Lancaster, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.