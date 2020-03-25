Unitarian Congregation via Zoom
To the Editor:
I’m writing because the Universalist Unitarian Congregation of St. Johnsbury was left out of your article on how churches are reacting to closures. We at UUCStJ have been meeting via Zoom for the past two Sundays at 10:30 am. We are very excited about using Zoom because it allows for visual and/or vocal interaction with all who sign in.
Feedback from those attending was very positive. The first Sunday, we were expecting maybe a dozen people, and were very gratified that 25 of our parishioners attended the service. Last Sunday there were 39. I highly recommend this method of interacting with any group that has had to stop meeting due to COVID-19. If you’d like to join us for our next service or if you’re interested in seeing Zoom in action you can get the link on our website at stjuuc.org.
Rev. Susan-Lynn Johns
