United Community Church
To the Editor:
I am writing as a member of United Community Church, as a resident of the Main Street neighborhood, and as the parent of a school-aged child, to express support for the community center that is set to open at the United Community Church on Main Street in Johnsbury this Friday, November 15th. The community center has been referred to as a warming shelter for the homeless, but that is not the only purpose we as a church hope to serve by offering our space. Just as our Wednesday community meals and our Thanksgiving and Christmas meals are open to everyone in the community, the community center will be a place for all.
The elderly are some of the folks we hope to serve in the community center. Many elderly people must keep their thermostats set very low to make their fuel budgets stretch over the entire winter, and likewise have to stretch their food budgets each month because of limited income. The community center will be a warm place that our elderly population can come to for a hot meal and some companionship.
People suffering the condition of homelessness are some others we are hoping to serve in the community center. There is no typical homeless situation. Some folks are what is called precariously housed, which could mean they have a bed to sleep in at night but it is in a home that they may not be able to stay in during the day. This occurs when families take in other families and they are doubled up in one home: the family who owns or rents the home may allow another family to stay at night but might not want them hanging around all day because of lack of space, perhaps. For families in situations like these, the children go to school or childcare and are warm and fed there, but the parents may have no place to go in the daytime. Some who are precariously housed are allowed to sleep on a friend’s couch but are not allowed to stay there during the day. Some (but not all!) who are homeless need mental health services or substance abuse services. The community center will be staffed by volunteers who will be trained and equipped to connect these folks with those services. Homelessness is a condition that results from many different factors; it is not a permanent description of a person.
People suffering from homelessness are already in our community every day; they are already coming into local stores and businesses to keep warm. The community center will simply be a place they and many others will be invited into for warmth, food, and companionship. We as a church believe it is a direct expression of our mission to invite everyone, including those experiencing unfortunate life circumstances, into our space and offer them our hospitality. The community center will be a place all are invited to, and we welcome everyone in the community to come.
Kathleen Haines
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
