United States Navy

To the Editor:
The U.S. Navy is the branch of the armed services of the United States that acts to maintain command of the sea. In peacetime, the Navy often serves as an instrument of international relations, as the very presence of the Naval vessels may be helpful in keeping a crisis from flaring into war. Navy ships also speed on errands of mercy, such as carrying food and medical supplies to areas of disaster and merchant vessels and passenger ships often call on the Navy for aid in emergencies.
In wartime, the Navy seeks out and destroys the enemy on, under and above the sea and can also strike the enemy ashore. If attacked, the Navy can return the blow almost anywhere on earth from its warships and aircraft. Powerful Navy amphibious forces can support troop landings against heavy enemy resistance. Nuclear-powered submarines can carry missiles and travel around the world underwater, and any enemy that might attack the United States must expect counter blows from these submarines, whose exact location at sea cannot be pinpointed.
To perform its functions efficiently, the Navy has many types of ships, including aircraft carriers, battleships, cruisers, frigates, destroyers, submarines and amphibious-type ships. These fighting ships depend on the services of ammunition ships, minesweepers, oilers, repair ships, supply ships and tugs. Both the fighting ships and the service ships rely on a shore organization, including naval bases, shipyards, docks, naval air stations and training stations for supplies, repairs, training and other services.
Many people choose the Navy as a career because of their love of adventure, and the sea, and they may have an opportunity to visit many parts of the world.
The history of the U.S. Navy is a colorful story of daring deeds and famous ships at sea, a growth from a few ships in Revolutionary War days to the greatest fleet ever to sail the seas, recounting the changes from sails and cannon to nuclear-power and guided missiles. The story blazes with the achievements of such historic ships as the “Bonhomme Richard,” “Constitution,” “Monitor,” “Olympia,” “Enterprise” and “Nautilus.”
Naval history includes John Paul Jones’ battle cry, “I have not yet begun to fight,” established the Navy’s fighting tradition. It includes the achievements of James Lawrence, who rallied his men with the historic words, “Don’t give up the ship,” and reflects the deeds of David G. Farragut, the Navy’s first admiral, who reportedly bellowed, “Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead” as his forces charged into Mobile Bay. The history also includes leaders such as Chester W. Nimitz, who directed the Pacific Fleet in its sweep from Pearl Harbor to Tokyo Bay, and Hyman G. Rickover, the father of the Nuclear Navy, and shining with the names of famous ships, such as the “Nautilus,” the world’s first nuclear-powered warship.
The Navy operates under the Department of the Navy with an active strength of about 390,000 men and 50,000 women, and naval reserves total about 340,000 personnel. The Department of the Navy also maintains a Marine Corps of about 170,000 and employs more than 200,000 U.S. citizens worldwide. In wartime, or by decision of the U.S. President, the U.S. Coast Guard operates under the Department of the Navy.
The Navy seal was adopted in 1957, and “Anchors Aweigh” is the famous marching song of the Navy with its official colors of Blue and Gold.
The earliest colonial warships were privately owned vessels called Privateers, usually operated on independent missions.
The Continental Congress established the Continental Navy in 1775, setting up a naval committee, and later a Marine Committee to administer naval affairs, and to build and equip warships. Several merchant ships were converted into combat vessels and in 1776, Esak Hopkins, the Navy’s first Commodore and its first Commander-in-chief, raided Nassau in the Bahama Islands with a fleet of six ships. During the Revolutionary War, about 60 vessels served in the Continental Navy. Captain John Paul Jones’s badly damaged “Bohhomme Richard” forced the British vessel, “Serapis,” to surrender in one of the war’s most exciting battles. Jones uttered the Navy’s famous watchword, “I have not yet begun to fight!”
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
