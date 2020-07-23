Universal Health Care Now
To the Editor:
According to a simple internet search, it appears that median household debt for American college-educated professionals is approximately $200,000 during peak earning years, ages 45-55. This represents debt related to many things, mortgages, motor vehicles, student loans, perhaps even a second home. Debt greases the wheels of a lifestyle we call the American dream.
What happens when all this debt comes crashing down? Looking at the fate of professionals in the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse in 1991 is illustrative. Money became scarce, doctors fled to Europe where they made more money driving cabs than they could doctoring in Moscow or other former Soviet cities. Now, today, the Russian hospital system is a feces and cockroach covered disaster zone where drunken incompetent doctors who couldn’t escape Russia wade through the filth for the equivalent of a few hundred dollars a month.
Sobering to think that this could also be the future of the American healthcare system since the corona virus and its politics is destroying American healthcare. Rural hospitals and inner city public hospitals had already been closing at an alarming rate in the last decade, no doubt corona virus and political incompetence will accelerate this trend. There are many American hospitals and health care systems now reeling in debt, without the funds to clean thoroughly, without the staff to provide competent care, and with a dim future as providers of medical services. Unable to pay their debts, their CEOs and staff, doctors and hospitals will go out of business. No more American dream, just poverty. Can’t happen here?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.