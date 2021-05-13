Unspeakable Horror
To the Editor:
Films from the Holocaust exposed the unspeakable horror of what had been occurring for four years in Nazi Germany. The problem was that the films emerged after the war and too late to stop the murder.
In Vermont, however, the films revealing the unspeakable horror of what really happens during an abortion have been available for many years. But why is it that the horrific violence done to women and children through abortion has not been stopped? Rather than outrage, abortion is celebrated and tenaciously fought for as a “constitutional right.” The brutality and unconscionable suffering experienced by babies and women is denied, using deceptive rhetoric about “choice,” “freedom,” “reproductive liberty,” “personal autonomy,” and “the right to choose one’s own life course.”
We should realize that our own personal choices and rights must never include the freedom to deprive others of theirs. Why is the humanity and personhood of preborn babies denied? Is it because they are not yet fully developed? Invisible to the naked eye while still in the womb? With even basic ultrasound technology, we can clearly see the rapidly growing child. Her heartbeat is visible at six-weeks gestation, yet she is referred to as a blob of tissue, thereby justifying her murder. There are innumerable photos and videos on the internet available for anyone to see which show the gruesome reality of the holocaust of abortion. There are also scores of testimonies of women who have been physically damaged and emotionally devastated, not from all those supposed back alley abortions, but from the one million “safe, legal, and rare” ones committed every year. The evil of this deception and denial is absurd and incomprehensible.
We don’t kill infants because they’re not yet toddlers, toddlers because they’re not yet teenagers, and teenagers because they’re not yet adults. So why do we think it’s permissible to kill children before they’re born? Why do we make laws that remove any legal protections for them, yet protect those who kill them? Was legalizing their murder not enough? Must we now propose an amendment to Vermont’s constitution to further enshrine this legal “right” to murder babies and continue to physically and emotionally damage women? Fellow citizens, this is not healthcare. This is insanity.
On November 8, 2022 [1], vote NO to Prop 5.
Martin Green
Morrisville, Vt.
