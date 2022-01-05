Untimely Deaths
To the Editor:
A very unsettling fact came to my attention over the last several days. Vermont has suffered 84 untimely deaths due to Covid, the N.E.K. with 10% of the states the population suffered 55 of those deaths, 65%.
I would implore all health care professionals, especially those who spoke glowingly about the cancellation of First Night North, speak up now.
No one else will be listened to.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
