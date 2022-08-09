Ununited States of America
To the Editor:
Do you live in the United States of America? If you do, you do not live in this country or nation. There is no United States of America, except in name only. You and I live in the Ununited States of America, where diversity is not the exception but the rule of the land.
We have countless nationalities, albeit through or diversified immigration policies. Whenever a new President is elected, one of his first agenda items in his administration is to change the immigration policies to favor his existence as the President. There is no such person as an illegal immigrant, as the former illegal immigrants are “bestowed” with social security benefits, jobs, housing and (you have it) everything the former “natural-born citizen,” used to have or was entitled to. I am not sure but what voting privileges are “bestowed” on the illegal immigrants yet, but I am quite sure they must have them by now!
At one time, in years past, immigrants used to have to have “sponsors” to get into this country. Not so anymore as immigrants cross our borders and before long, are gaining the benefits I mentioned earlier. My dad (bless his soul) had to have his brother sponsor him before he could board the ship to take him from his Yugoslavia to this country, and had to go to night school classes to prepare for his getting citizenship papers, which wasn’t easy for him. Having his brother sponsor him and Dad knowing some English before he arrived in this new country helped Dad to establish his residency in Minnesota, where he first worked in his brother’s construction company and later, in the underground iron-ore mines, and open-pit operations of U.S. Steel, retiring from that company after 45 years with it, for a small pension and social security which of course, he had paid into.
Now I believe these illegal immigrants get all the benefits from the government (through our taxes) without them paying a cent! I am a retired teacher (50 years in the teaching business) and have paid into social security and the teacher’s pension all of my life to get a reasonable retirement pension amount from the two funds I had contributed to. I have to pay taxes, which go for the support of these government-receiving illegal immigrants!
We have an Ununited States of America, as I mentioned earlier, which is correctly called “a country of immigrants (and refugees). This is not what George Washington and our founding fathers envisioned for the “New Nation,” but it is what it is and I do not expect to see it getting any better in the forseeable future, especially with the millionaires, billionaires and trillionaires running our country (into the ground).
We need people in our leadership roles who have a love and care for the citizens they are supposed to represent, after we citizens vote them into office or position of power. May God help us with who we get into those offices and positions and may God Bless America now and forevermore as our founding fathers wanted for our new nation not the Ununited States we presently have. Good luck won’t do it but with our Lord Jesus and Abba Father, nothing is impossible.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
