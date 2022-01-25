Unvaccinated Immigrants

An article in the January 24, 2022 USA-Today newspaper states that non-US citizens entering the country by land, ferry must be vaccinated. The article further states, “these updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy.” This is a statement from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
My question to the Biden-Harris team is, why is the team allowing thousands of illegal, unvaccinated, unmasked, unemployed, unskilled aliens to cross our southern border every day and then transfer them throughout the country. It does not appear as though the “team” is as concerned with legal U. S. citizens’ health, safety and security.
