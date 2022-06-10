‘Unwavering Support’ For Dr. Alexandre Strokanov

The very fact that anyone is even questioning the character of Alexandre Strokanov is appalling and offensive, to say the least! As a former student of his and an alum of Northern Vermont University, I am disgusted that the university is even considering any action against him. I graduated at the top of my class and it was in part, due to his incredible teaching.
He is Russian by birth and is proud of his heritage. I am American by birth and proud of mine. We are no different in that regard. We are also similar in that we both stand up for what we believe in and speak our minds.
When I had the honor of being Dr. Strokanov’s student, he made it clear that the biggest lesson he wanted us to take away was the ability to think critically and to take in multiple sources of information, and to decide for ourselves what we determined to be accurate. He never once tried to impress his opinions on his students. That is simply not the man he is. For anyone to imply that he could be ‘bought’ or paid to espouse an opinion for someone else is laughable. This man is above reproach when it comes to his character.
NVU is extremely fortunate to have a professor of his caliber on its faculty roster. Dr. Strokanov has my unwavering support and I am sure that I do not stand alone in this.
