Up in the Air
To the Editor:
The coronavirus, (covid19) a killer, is spreading and no one seems able to stop it. The safety measures outlined by health officials here in the US are the same as we hear for the regular flu. This ain’t the flu!
So, is this pot luck and up in the air as to who comes down with this? A regular flu shot won’t prevent it, so what exactly will?
Stay at home and reduce contact with possible infection. But, we can’t just hide out forever. It takes 14 days to show up symptoms, so we may have it and not even know! Anyone can get it at any time. I’m heading for the hills!
