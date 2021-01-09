Uphill Battle to Save Republican Party From Extremists
To the Editor:
I was glad to read Joe Benning’s January 8th opinion piece stating that he is no longer willing to tolerate extremists posing as Republicans. I applaud his decision to try and restore conservative principles to his party; it is certainly past time.
I am an independent voter who always prefers to have choices during elections. For some time now it has been very difficult to trust that Republican Party choices will be reasonable. We have all seen Trump and his surrogates bragging that he is the Republican Party; that was exactly what one of his sons said at the pre-insurrection rally on January 6th, and the crowd enthusiastically agreed. We have also seen many prominent and powerful Republicans, caught up in a Trumpist cult of personality, who have echoed his dangerous lies and aided him in chipping away at the foundations of our democracy. Even now in the face of the not-unexpected results of Trump’s continued attacks on democracy and our Constitution, too many have continued that support. And yes, even here in Vermont which boasts a fairly reasonable Republican governor, we have seen the Chair of the Republican Party and some local leaders spread extremist lies.
To an outsider, it sure looks like the current Republican Party is indeed Trump and nothing else. And it should be clear that Trump is not and never has been a conservative. If Joe Benning wants to reclaim his party, and it does need to be reclaimed, he will have to do more than write a single article. He will need to fight actively against the extremist Republicans who continue to give aid and comfort to someone who has shown himself to be a true enemy of the United States of America.
