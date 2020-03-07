Upstage Players At The Opera House

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
It has been brought to our attention that a campaign of intentionally misleading half truths is circulating, stemming from Dick Alberini and Barbara Ashley, with the intent to undermine the Upstage Players’ attempt to negotiate a lease for the Littleton Opera House. This is coming from a place of misplaced vitriol and negativity. The people behind the campaign have been offered multiple opportunities to sit down and have a mature discussion to help alleviate their fears, but they prefer instead to focus on misinformation, critiquing UP’s supposed lack of experience in event/building management, care for the building, business plan, and fiscal responsibility.
We understand that this is coming from an emotional place of bruised ego and fear of change. Had anyone taken us up on our offer to meet and discuss, they would know that their perceptions are false. The UP team does in fact have extensive professional experience in event management. In fact, multiple members have done this professionally. George Mitchell, who has been routinely villainized by said parties (though not by name), has been a champion for the Opera House since its renovation, volunteering countless hours and at one point being paid by the town to ensure a multitude of groups can access the building, even being named Littleton Volunteer of the Year for 2016. Critical players in the process are also experienced in building development for the public good.
UP is being criticized for not having a full business plan for the OH and for having no experience managing a public building. I personally have managed a public building, Profile School, as well as a number of non-profits with budgets ranging from $10,000 to $6 million. Most on our board have years of non-profit experience, for Upstage and many other 501c3 and governmental organizations.
