Urge Local Legislators To Sustain S.5 Veto

Bobby Farlice-Rubio and Scott Campbell both had guest commentaries in the Cal-Rec recently (4-29 & 30) regarding their support of “The Affordable Heat Act.” The language was similar in both and not unlike other supporters of the bill. The discussion on the merits will not be the topic of this writing.
All of our legislative representatives are sworn to uphold the Vermont Constitution by taking the oath of office following their election. I will quote from Article 6 of the Vermont Constitution- “That all power being originally inherent in and co[n]sequently derived from the people, therefore, all officers of government, whether legislative or executive, are their trustees and servants; and at all times, in a legal way, accountable to them.”
To be direct, it is not a matter for Bobby, Scott or any other representative to usurp the Constitutional rights of any person represented- against the inherent power of the people. As a legislator, regardless of party or personal opinion, you must be accountable to the people as their trustee and servant. To that end, if you are given a mandate from the people, you are duty bound to adhere to it. For this reason, it is imperative that anyone opposed to the passage of S5 must voice their opinion to their Representatives. You don’t have to be registered to vote or a tax payer or a landowner. As a resident of Vermont you have the right to be represented.
Governor Scott has vetoed Bill S5. Everyone must contact as many legislators they can to make sure the veto is upheld. The list of legislative emails are at this site: https://legislature.vermont.gov/people/. Contact all of them. This is not a case of you not having enough time to do this- this is a matter of you not having representation.
One final item- the legislature is duty bound to enact a balanced budget. They can’t establish a budget that doesn’t have the means to support it. S5 is a bill that has no costs associated with it. It is the very definition of unbalanced. The projections vary from pennies to dollars on what it will cost but there is nothing in writing to qualify exactly what the economic impact is to Vermonters. Amendments to limit the costs were defeated. Nothing screams “red flag” like a cost containment mandate that is not supported. You can’t get a better definition of imbalance.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.