Urgent Fail

To the Editor:
A friend with persistent cough and congestion went to an urgent care at a local hospital recently. She talked with the physician assistant (PA) and was examined. So far, so good.
But then the PA left the exam room and never returned. A short time later a nursing assistant brought two prescriptions to the exam room and gave them to my friend. The nursing assistant was unable to explain what the PA might be thinking about my friend’s diagnosis, and the nursing assistant was also unable to discuss the risks or benefits of the medications or plan of care. My friend, mortified and sick, left the urgent care and went to a local pharmacy where the pharmacist gladly explained the risks and benefits of the prescribed drugs to my friend, who was grateful to have her questions answered.
What is wrong with this picture and the working culture of the urgent care? The PA did not discuss her exam findings, nor did she discuss the plan of care and medications she prescribed with the patient. This behavior is substandard care and a violation of the principle of informed consent. You can’t just write a prescription or order a treatment without discussing it with the patient, who can then have their questions adequately answered. Makes you wonder about the staffing quality and supervision at this facility. Hopefully this was an isolated incident and doesn’t represent an overall culture of disrespect and unprofessionalism at this facility. A PA or doctor unwilling to discuss a diagnosis or plan of care with their patient is shirking their professional responsibility and failing in a most basic function of medicine.
