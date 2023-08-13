Urgent Need for Nighttime Police Coverage
To the Editor:
Updated: August 13, 2023 @ 3:25 pm
Urgent Need for Nighttime Police Coverage
To the Editor:
Urgent need for nighttime police coverage to curb escalating drug activity.
I am writing to express my deep concern over the alarming rise in drug activity within our community during the nighttime hours. It has come to my attention that we currently lack adequate police coverage during these crucial times, and as a result, the situation is spiraling out of control. The absence of police presence during the night has emboldened individuals involved in drug-related activities, leading to an increase in criminal behavior, violence, and a general sense of insecurity among our residents.
Families, who should be feeling safe and secure in their homes, are now living in fear due to the unchecked drug trade taking place right under our noses. We cannot afford to let this situation persist any longer. It is imperative that local law enforcement authorities take immediate action to establish a comprehensive nighttime police coverage strategy. This should include regular patrols, targeted surveillance, and swift response to emergencies.
By having a visible police presence during the night, we can deter criminals, dismantle drug networks, and ultimately restore a sense of safety and well-being within our community. I implore our city officials and law enforcement agencies to prioritize the safety of our residents by allocating the necessary resources to address this pressing issue.
Our community deserves the right to live without fear, and it is the duty of our local authorities to ensure that right is upheld. Let us come together as a community and demand the necessary changes to ensure that our streets are safe, our homes are secure, and our children have a bright future free from the grip of drug-related crime.
Sincerely,
Jason Noyes
St. Johnsbury Vt.
