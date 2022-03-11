In his LTE “Peons” (CR 3/8/22), Jacob Kokaly wrote: “…then maybe we could say, “America is for us Americans, and show the world that Americans love Americans, and ship the illegal immigrants back to where they came from…”
“Us Americans?” Perhaps Jacob has forgotten that the land we call “America” truly belongs to those who settled here long before the European hoards invaded. European settlers stole this land from Native Americans, in many cases using horrifyingly brutal tactics.
None of the immigrants who came to our shores are true “Americans.” That distinction belongs to the first American settlers, Native Americans.
If Jacob wants only “Americans” living here, then everyone whose ancestors are not Native American should head back to their ancestral homes. Of course, there should be exceptions for those whose ancestors were loaded onto slave ships and brought to this land against their will under horrid and brutal conditions. If you follow Jacob’s thinking, they and Natives Americans can stay, the rest of us should return to our place of origin.
