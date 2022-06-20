US Postal Service

So I’ve been taking my dog to my mail box for 6 and a half years and he’s met a few of the mail persons and they’ve had no problems with him. Now this new guy was 30 plus feet from us threading to spray my dog who wasn’t growling or barking at him. Instead of asking the other mail persons if there was a bad dog over there they just stopped the mail for everyone.
It’s pretty sad they have that much control. I mean I get if there’s a dog that has done something bad to the mail people but stopping everyone’s mail for no reason that’s wrong. It’s bad enough they don’t take my mail to be delivered or they put mail in my box that belongs to the neighbors or they kick your dog for no reason. 10 plus years ago they went out of there way to kick my other dog and made me put my box out on the street where I’ve had checks taken from it and all I wanted was a apology from him kicking my dog.
I’m always changing things for them even when they’ve done wrong. Can’t they just say there sorry and move on. You finally get a mail person that does a good job then they give you someone who don’t care enough or don’t look what there doing or shouldn’t be a mail person.
I don’t ask much, just want my mail no one else and like it in a 2 hour window not 5 hour. You know I get there job isn’t easy and they do have issues with animals but if your animal isn’t a bad dog in anyway and all the other carriers have had no problems with your dog then maybe just maybe this one might be wrong and they should be saying there sorry. It’s not a hard word to say so thanks for listening.
