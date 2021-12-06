US Senate Candidate
To the Editor:
Following up on Elaine Haney’s commentary (Nov. 29), more important than political affiliation is a demonstrated record of accomplishment. One potential candidate to consider is former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan who has demonstrated her competence over an extended time. She is a also solid conservative.
Pete Gummere
St Johnsbury, Vt.
