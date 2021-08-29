Useful Information for the Unvaccinated
To the Editor:
As reported by the highly respected medical site, WebMd, “COVID-19 increases the risk of developing erectile dysfunction (ED) by nearly six times, according to data from the first study to investigate the association between ED and COVID-19 in young men in a real-life setting.”
Please pass this information along to men who have so far ignored the overwhelming consensus of scientific opinion by refusing to get vaccinated and/or wear a mask in public settings.
Chuck Sher
Petaluma, Calif.
