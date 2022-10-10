Utter Nonsense
To the Editor:
Utter Nonsense
To the Editor:
It is difficult to keep up with utter nonsense spouted daily on these editorial pages, but I will try to address some of these things.
First, Democrats are not single issue voters. As a Democrat, I care about the future of our democracy, voting rights, the environment, prescription drug prices, our standing in the world, freedom of religion (or from religion, if you so choose), the rule of law, and fairness and equality. I care about many other issues as well.
Secondly, monuments of our founding fathers are not being torn down. The monuments that have been taken down are of Civil War generals who fought to continue slavery and break up our country.
Fake patriotism is ridiculed, not real patriotism. Waving a flag or using the flagpole to assault police is not patriotism. Trying by force to reinstall the person who lost the election is not patriotism either. Accepting the results of a free and fair election, even when you don’t like the result, is patriotism. Baselessly claiming the election wasn’t fair because your person lost is not patriotism.
Two million people have been apprehended at our borders in the past year. More drugs have been seized than ever before. If you are upset by that, look up the words apprehended and seized. You should also look up socialism too.
Our children are not the ones being brainwashed. Look in the mirror. Critical Race Theory is a college level theory that is not taught below that level. History is still being taught in schools at this point, which may discuss some unpleasant events of our past.
I am guessing these arguments will fall on deaf ears, so I will stop here.
Mary Beaudin
Landaff, N. H.
