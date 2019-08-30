UVMMC’s Misplaced Zeal
To the Editor:
The recent revelations by the Civil Rights Office at US Health and Human Services in which a nurse was reportedly compelled under pain of a loss of employment and potential loss of a nursing license to assist in an elective abortion procedure in violation of her conscience are nothing shy of unconscionable.
It seems that the Medical Center has not grasped the meaning of a pervasive corporate commitment to ethical and lawful behavior, despite prior events of clear-cut violation of Federal Law (i.e. the Renaissance travesty).
It also appears that the Medical Center’s zeal to embrace the broad practice of abortion, it may have made the decision to trample on the legal and ethical rights of it most valuable resource – its human resources.
Finally, it made an asinine financial calculation: Its zeal to practice abortion is worth jeopardizing the financial stability of the institution.
Pete Gummere
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
