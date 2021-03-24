Vaccinating Essex County
To the Editor:
I am writing in response to media coverage and interest in the Tuesday & Friday press conferences as to why Essex County is not being vaccinated at a similar rate of the rest of Vermont.
First, to address the reporters in the pressers who ask about our “mentality”, “lack of education” and “attitude” and veiled partisan blaming, I reject your broad assumptions. Though small in number, I assure you that our residents are well educated, active, vibrant, close-knit, and function quite well and independently out here, we are hard-working, dedicated Vermonters in our communities who get along with each other even with differing opinions. In all areas of Vermont, there are people choosing at this time not to be vaccinated for their own reasons, not just in Essex County. For Essex County residents who do want a vaccine, the low rates of vaccination within Essex County are not because of what you call a “mentality,” it is because those who do want a vaccine are not being given convenient, equitable access to a vaccine like the rest of Vermonters. It is a last-mile problem that is not being addressed. There’s an equity gap in our area to access.
How many pharmacies are in Essex County? Zero. Hospitals? Zero. Almost half of the Essex County population borders population centers and commerce in NH, up and down the CT river. For a Vermonter to benefit from the Federal Vaccine program one has to drive over an hour (one way!) into interior Vermont to a Vermont pharmacy even though our “local” nearby pharmacy or hospital in NH has extra vaccines, we cannot get one. If you would like a vaccine and you have the privilege of knowing where there is a VT clinic (because they are in towns far away you may not be familiar with), have internet (there is little broadband service here), a telephone, time off from work, snow tires, a driver’s license, gas money, a reliable car, child care and time off from work then you have the privilege of being vaccinated pretty close to the date your age band opens up if you drive there. If you do not have that privilege, you wait up to 6 weeks for a local clinic. Is this equity?
With zero pharmacies or hospitals, Essex County residents who would like a vaccine are relying on sparsely scheduled local state vaccine clinics. For example, Vermont residents aged 65+ became eligible on March 1st but the first local clinic near Canaan was scheduled one full month later after their eligibility on March 29th. Our 65+ population, many with health conditions, are still even today waiting for a local clinic even though they’ve been eligible for almost a month. In the meantime, four more, younger age bands have opened up while the 65+ here still wait. These age bands in populous areas of Vermont have multiple, local, sites; hospitals, pharmacies, National Guard clinics, Fairgrounds drive-ups, and more. Those areas have lower COVID cases. Ours rise. We wait. The access needs to fit the needs of the population. The low population should not be the metric for the allocation and access, it is terribly flawed. This is literally the exact opposite of equity. While we wait, our rates of COVID rise.
People are waiting much longer than they should be required to and they may be on a day you can’t go. Then you’ve missed your one opportunity. Maybe you give up trying because it’s hard to find the next one. I have heard more than 10 times that call center representatives do not know where Essex County is in Vermont. For residents along the CT river, the sporadic Concord VT or Brighton VT clinics are a 45 to one-hour ride (again, one way). The Beecher Falls clinic was added. I am grateful to Northern Counties Health Care who came for us when no one else would or could. The state gave us 3 NCHC clinics in Beecher Falls in the span of 2 months. The dates of the clinics were February 12th, March 29th, and April 14th. Three sporadic vaccine clinics in 8 weeks is not equitable.
If you live in a populous area of Vermont you can find a vaccine if you want one much sooner and closer and it is probably more convenient to your home or along your commute. You can swing in to your local pharmacy and see if they extras at the end of the day. If you are rural, and at the end of the line you wait, and you don’t get equitable access. Building infrastructure, like electricity out to the end of the line is expensive and requires more work. Vaccine infrastructure needs to be built even though it is less convenient for the state, and more expensive and requires more resources. Access needs to be convenient, often, and accessible if you want results. Last week, the Canaan teacher clinic was scheduled and then canceled because we could not get an allocation of 50 vaccines. All we needed was 50 and all of a sudden there “wasn’t enough”. Thankfully, with some advocacy, they found us 50 and it was rescheduled quickly.
Essex County and other rural counties are frequent victims of “last mile” supply chain issues, we face this with broadband internet right now. I am sitting in a broadband “study area” not even a CUD. The vaccine problem must be solved with a fast response with real, and creative last mile thinking. My suggestion is that 1) since we have zero pharmacies in Essex County we should be allowed to access Federal Vaccine program options through a NH pharmacy because they are local to us in our unique area, and also get our vaccines in NH at the local hospital sites. We should 2) at the same time have a consistent, local option of a state-sponsored vaccine clinic offered consistently at least once a week. 3) Ensure that call center staff are trained in our geographic area, most people from this area will schedule by phoning not the internet and multiple phone reps think we are Essex Junction not Essex County. I hear a lot of people have trouble talking vaccine call center staff into understanding where we live. If you want to get it done, this is how to get it done.
Before one makes general assumptions about Essex County, look at the drivers, and look at the lack of equity. The deprivation time for access is the driver here and it is a last-mile problem of access. What real, boots on the ground, true equity measures are available to the geographic isolation of Essex County residents who wish to get a vaccine?
Thank you Senators Starr & Ingalls and Rep. Williams and local town officials for your support of rural Vermonters. You have been responsive. We just need a bit more traction put into the last mile. We are getting less access because we are spread out, and fewer in number. This is the exact opposite of equity.
Respectfully Submitted,
Sharon Ellingwood White
Lemington, Vermont
