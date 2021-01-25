Vaccination Blues
To the Editor:
The State of Vt is continuing to disregard the CDC and new guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination for age 65 and over to begin right now. Instead, the State of Vt is still refusing to vaccinate age 65 and over and is saying that medical staff are not vaccinated yet and age 75, and over not, 65 will be next.
This defiance of the CDC guidelines is typical for VT State and as usual has no connection to reality. With Covid cases up at an alarming rate in VT., the state is looking out of control and mismanaging the life saving vaccine. The CDC will no doubt wonder what is going on! I wonder too!
Later,
