Vaccination Discrimination
To the Editor:
I have family across the border in Canada.
However, we have not been allowed to see each other for nearly two years simply because of our vaccination status.
Every time we attempt to cross the border, we get stopped, detained, and then turned back.
Me and my family are not against vaccines per se. However we support freedom of choice. And we are strongly against these unfair vaccine mandates.
Many people have legitimate concerns about the safety and effectiveness of these Covid vaccines, which are being forced on the general population.
And it is terrible that thousands of families, including mine, have been torn apart.
I need your help in raising awareness about my particular situation. And this issue in general.
I greatly appreciate your consideration.
Sincerely,
Aaron Ross
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.