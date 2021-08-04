Vaccinations & Migrants
To the Editor:
Our special needs President wants all Americans to be vaccinated. But please ignore the thousands of migrants that are pouring through our southern border! Most of them are not vaccinated. Biden doesn’t care about that, he loads them onto buses and releases them in undisclosed towns or cities. What border crisis?
David Ewertz
East Hardwick, Vt.
