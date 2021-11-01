Vaccine for Children
To the Editor:
I have watched the reaction to Dr. Reider’s recent Op-Ed and, while some of us readers may be better informed than others, Dr. Leana S. Wen has the scientific and professional credentials to lay this debate to rest. I strongly encourage readers to read her piece at: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/10/26/children-covid-vaccine-protect-illness-death/?utm_campaign=wp_week_in_ideas&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&wpisrc=nl_ideas
Opinion | Stop the false narrative about young children and covid. They need vaccines. - The Washington Post.
Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration marked a milestone in the covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday, as they recommended authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 …
Paul Brouha
Sutton, Vt.
