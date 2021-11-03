Vaccine for Children Revisited
To the Editor:
Saw Mr Brouha’s letter to editor on November 2nd.Although he and I both love freedom,I agree with him.I hope he keeps writing even though at time we could disagree.On the same page,Randy Brock had a good one,”It’s Not About You” which goes in line with “Vaccine for Children”. If you missed these writings, find a copy of the November 2nd Caledonian Record and read it.In the end,we all know we hate to be told what to do.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
