Vaccine is a Gift
To the Editor:
My mother has just receive her 2nd COVID-19 vaccination. I’ve been caring for her throughout the pandemic and am so happy that, finally, she can become vaccinated against this virus. This past year, I have been extremely careful, trying to avoid contact with the virus to protect my mother. It’s been very stressful, and I feel a massive weight has been lifted off my shoulders.
Like most across the country, we have immense gratitude for those that are ensuring our access to the vaccine—from the manufacturers who developed them and the distributors who are shipping them across New Hampshire to our healthcare heroes administering them. They all are playing a role to keep us safe.
While we are thrilled that the vaccine is available, we’re also grateful that my mother always had consistent access to the medicines that she needs on a daily basis throughout the pandemic. I had a sense of comfort knowing that I could pick up her prescriptions without fear they wouldn’t be available. It was one less thing to worry about during a time of panic and fear.
With the new vaccination plan from President Biden, I feel even more confident that the vaccine will be widely available soon. And I know that, with the help of distributors, it will safely and efficiently reach each corner of our nation.
Sincerely,
Jared Rouillard
Littleton, N. H.
