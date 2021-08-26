Vaccine Mandate at St. J Academy
To the Editor:
I was sad to see that St. J Academy is requiring all staff to be vaccinated this year. As an alumnus of St. J, I really cherish the memories I made on the campus and I’m disappointed that the school is not letting staff decide whether or not to be vaccinated. Medical decisions need to be left to the employees and not pushed by employers. So many people are losing their freedoms due to the fear of a virus we don’t truly understand.
I am a teacher in Texas, but I would never work at a school that required me to put something into my body that I didn’t feel comfortable taking. To the heads of the Academy: please reconsider this decision and allow staff to make their own decisions regarding the vaccine.
Cassandra Gould
New Braunfels, Texas
