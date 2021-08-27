Vaccine Mandate of St. J. Academy
To the Editor:
I have to respond to Cassandra Gould’s letter expressing her “disappointment that the school is not letting staff decide whether or not to be vaccinated”. First, I will be forgiven for not taking medical advice from a citizen of a state with such a dismal record where Covid-19 is concerned.
I have been impressed and pleased that the Academy has done such an amazing job handling this pandemic and keeping EVERYONE (on AND off -campus) safe by following CDC guidelines. For those with short memories, most of us have never had polio, tetanus, mumps, rubella, diptheria or other diseases because we received the proper vaccination to prevent these.
I am a St. J. Academy Alumna who learned something about science while a student there. I am disappointed that the writer of this letter apparently did not.
Stephanie Goss Churchill
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.