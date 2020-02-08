Vachon for City Council
To the Editor:
As a colleague of Chris Vachon, I’d thought you’d be interested in knowing a little bit about him. I should start off by saying that while I’m not a resident of Newport City, I’d cast my vote for him if I was.
I have come to know Chris as an intelligent, compassionate, and dedicated educator. Chris’s experience as a teacher has helped him develop a deep understanding of the complexities of these difficult times. Chris knows first-hand the impact that addiction and childhood trauma has on our community.
Chris has the unique ability to maintain an open-mind and a level head when his opinions differ from others. Chris’s approachability is one of his finest qualities. He genuinely listens to new ideas and carefully considers different points of view. In my opinion, Chris is the kind of person you want making decisions for your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.