VAERS Facts

To the Editor:
In the article “Board Considers Mask Mandate, Issue May Be Decided For Them,” published on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, I was taken aback by the statements in col. 2, para. 4:
“Several people referenced the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as suggesting the COVID vaccines aren’t safe. VAERS is a passive reporting system that anyone can post an event to without verification. The CDC and FDA use VAERs as a tool to detect unusual patterns of adverse events but do not vet and verify the events that are posted to the system.”
There are some facts that I would like to clarify with references concerning what VAERS is, what passive reporting is, who reports, and how reports are vetted.
First, let’s review National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act - 1986. This act, signed by President Ronald Reagan, does five things:
1. Establishes as office National Vaccine Program Office, NVPO, to “coordinate immunization related activities between DHHS, FDA, CDC, NIH and HRSA.”
2. Requires healthcare providers who administer vaccines to provide a vaccine information statement (VIS) to the person or the guardian of the person receiving the vaccination which is to include a description of the disease as well as the risks and benefits of receiving the vaccine.
3. Requires healthcare providers report, using VAERS, certain adverse events occurring after immunization whether known to be caused by the vaccine or not.
4. Creates a means to compensate those injured by a vaccine on a no-fault basis (which means that no manufacturer/maker of vaccines can be held liable for damages proved to be caused by a vaccine).
5. The Institute of Medicine (an arm of National Academy of Sciences) is to form a committee to review the literature on vaccine reactions. (CDC.gov/vaccinesafety/ensurringsafety/history on 21 Sept 2021)
It has been established that VAERS is an entity created under a duly enacted law, as noted in bullet #3.
“Passive reporting” - asking a question like all good readers, what does that mean? You’d have to scratch your head and try to put the two words together in a way that makes sense - if one is reporting, doing the typing and thinking - how is that passive? The HHS defines “passive reporting” in these words, “It is a reporting system that relies on individuals to send in reports of their experience to the CDC and FDA.” In other words the CDC and FDA do not go out and actively seek the information (VAERS.hhs.gov/about.html). Passive reporting is not about everyone willy-nilly reporting and posting like they would on social media.
Drilling down on the VAERS reporting web page (VAERS.hhs.gov/reporteven.html) two items stand out in bold and underlined font:
Near the top of the page, “Healthcare workers are required by law to report to VAERS.” Then following more information about reporting, near the bottom of the page, is another statement (which I thought might be just a tad more intimidating that than the perjury statement on tax returns) Knowingly, filing a false VAERS report is a violation of Federal law (18 U.S. Code 1001) punishable by fine and imprisonment.” Following up with the actual online reporting page to see the reporting form, one notices a very detailed questionnaire that again includes the warning about filing a false report. There seems to be an honest attempt to collect relevant information including that of the medical personnel involved in the case. It looks like very credible attempts have been made to collect reliable information.
The VAERS data that is available to the public are initial reports, waiting to be vetted. This data can “rapidly” detect unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse events, also known as “safety signals,” indicating research and further study is needed. Raw data can be biased, but this reporting system was devised to look for patterns or events, not an unusual concept in a world driven by models and our innate curiosity to understand patterns. That does not diminish the usefulness of the data for its intended purpose. Rather it should instigate wonderment, legitimate questioning and action. I can’t fault people for seeking out VAERS data. It is one of many data points to consider when assessing a health decision, even something as simple as a vaccination.
At first glance VAERS seems to be insufficient, but to point out specifically:
1. VAERS was established by law (NCVIA - 1986)
2. Healthcare professionals and others are required to report truthfully.
3. There is a follow up - reporters receive acknowledgement of VAERS submissions. Reporters of severe adverse events may be contacted for more information as VAERS works through reported cases. Updated data from medical records and corrections reported during follow up are used for government analysis, but the amended data is not publicly available. (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccinessafety/vaers.html)
VAERS reporting data has its strengths and limitations, but it should not be written off as unvetted and unverified.
Joanne Bertrand
Lyndonville, Vt.
