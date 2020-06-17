Vandals Among the Planets
To the Editor:
The article “Rail Tales Turn Tragic when Vandal Strikes” quotes Cobleigh librarian Abby Johnson to the effect that “signs placed by the libraries along the trail last summer that noted information about space were left alone.”
Unfortunately, that’s not true. I walked the path almost daily with my dog, and saw the ongoing vandalism with great sadness. For it was a very special exhibit.
There was one sign for each of the following: Sun, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, the asteroid belt, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune. the Sun was at the parking lot, and the distances to the signs were proportional to the distances in the solar system. By walking the path and stopping briefly at each sign to learn the size of the planet (I think Earth was the size of a pea), you gained a direct experience of sizes and distances in our solar system.
