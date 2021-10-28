Vax Injury is Real
To the Editor:
Response to Mr. Briggs - VAERS was setup for a reason. Vax Injury is Real.
It is very unfortunate that Mr. Briggs feels so confident as to dismiss real harm that is happening during the Covid-19 vax implementation. Perhaps Mr. Briggs should look into the case of 12-year-old Maddie de Garay of Cincinnati, Ohio, who volunteered for the Pfizer trials in her age group. According to her parents she was a healthy, active child. Unfortunately, Maddie had a severe reaction to the experimental Pfizer jab during the initial period of the trial and is now wheelchair bound and has several hospitalizations. Do children like Maddie have the right to be seen and heard? The answer should clearly be yes. Should Maddie’s injury have been thoroughly researched before the FDA/CDC approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Pfizer for this age group? The obvious answer is yes, but the ‘greater good’ was more important.
Before Covid-19, I never knew or had heard of any stories of vaccine injury. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. I know of several families just in the NEK alone where a family member had a serious reaction. Several have been hospitalized. You may have also read Dr. Reider’s commentary from yesterday’s Cal-Rec where a 25-year-old from our region of the world is now on a heart transplant list. In addition, a family friend’s nephew, a healthy 20-year-old, proudly serving in our military, is just one of the many cases of young people experiencing myocarditis (heart inflammation) after the Pfizer jab.
I hope we are not so beyond the ability to support and have compassion for those who are suffering in our community whether it be from having an adverse outcome from contracting the Covid-19 virus itself or the Covid-19 jab. We all need to take a deep breath. Open our hearts and minds to all of those who are suffering no matter the reason. People are talking about this in the shadows and it needs to come into the light. You have the choice to be vaccinated and I support your choice. We must all have fully informed consent regarding the benefits/risks of a medical treatment. If no one has the full picture than you cannot be fully informed.
“If you judge people, you have no time to love them.” ― Mother Teresa
Allison Cassavechia
Newark, Vt.
