Verbal Attack On Women
To the Editor:
The C-R’s July 12th edition featured an LTE from a Whitefield writer (WW) who quoted Webster’s Dictionary and Scripture at length to highlight the moral decline of his fellow humans. He then attacked women who, in his own words, “are trading in their long, beautiful hair for butch haircuts dyed blue. Makeup replaced by men’s clothes.”
As if our nation didn’t have bigger issues (don’t increasing mass murders/drive-by shootings concern anyone?), THIS is what the WW chooses to fixate upon? Hang on to your hat, Buster. Not long ago, I read a letter in an advice column from a woman whose crackpot husband believed that no woman over the age of 40 should have long hair! Hasn’t that guy seen Julia Roberts or Beyonce recently?!
Sadly, even in the 21st century we women are still damned if we do and damned if we don’t. Some men clearly still feel an overriding need to criticize how we dress, wear our hair and makeup (or not); all to appeal to their carnal desires and fantasies about how we “should” look. How sickening. Turnabout is fair play, though. What about the appearance of these two hyper-critical men? We have to wonder if they bear any resemblance to Tom Selleck in a tuxedo back during the height of his Magnum, P.I. TV series - or do they, to quote the WW, “look like something the cat dragged in?” It seems that few men know what a razor is anymore; opting instead for the scruffy, cat’s hairball look. News Flash: not all women find THAT attractive.
I’ve been thinking of giving up my battle against my encroaching gray hair and having my own long locks shorn off again at some point. They’ll grow back eventually; if I want them to. For the interim stages, although blue’s not really my color, I have seen some lovely shades of purple and turquoise that might just work with my skin tone.
Instead of snotty snarking about appearances, why can’t we work on encouraging people to get along and maybe NOT kill each other? Here’s a few Scriptures we’d all do well to remember: “Thou shalt not kill;” Exodus 20:13. “He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.” John 8:7 NKJV and the important advice in Matthew Chapter 7, verses one through five.
Amy Wright Brill
Sutton, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.