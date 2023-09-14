Vermont Business Atmosphere

If you were asked how Vermont compares to other states in business growth, what would you say? Or, if you were asked how Vermont compares to other states in small business support, what would you say?
According to two recent studies, Vermont is highly ranked for both business growth and support among all 50 states.
Business consulting firm Venture Smarter analyzed data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics to compare the business growth rate between December 2021 and December 2022. They found that Montana and Vermont tied for fourth place, with both states seeing a business growth rate of 10.20%.
Business support service company Skynova analyzed Google Trends data from 2019 to 2022 to measure the search volume of different terms relating to small businesses across all 50 states and major U.S. cities. The result showed that Vermont had the most number of searches per capita in small businesses categories than any other state since 2019. Vermont’s most searched small business category is specialty food stores
We here in St. Johnsbury should not be surprised by these results given our recent business growth. Discover St. Johnsbury reported that St. Johnsbury set a record for new business starts in 2022, which broke the previous record set in 2021. Their support of local businesses along with the town’s effort are two reasons for St. Johnsbury’s success in attracting new businesses.
We—the Select Board, Town Manager Chad Whitehead, and Assistant Joe Kasprzak— understand that there are many factors in creating a vibrant community in which people come to start a businesses, come to live, and come to recreate and be entertained. This is why we allocated the “ARPA” funds in five areas—business support, growth of the creative economy, housing, access to outdoor recreation, and access to mental health and social services—rather than using them for a single purpose.
By treating these funds as an opportunity to invest in St. Johnsbury’s future rather than a one-time, short-term gain, we could end up leveraging $2 million into $100 million or more.
Just as exciting as the amount of money invested in our future is the undertakings they fund. Each endeavor by itself will help sustain St. Johnsbury’s revitalization. As the same time, these endeavors are organically interconnected with each other that will pay even greater “dividends” then they would individually. The synergy of these endeavors will advance our revitalization for years to come.
I am excited to see these endeavors play out and can’t wait to see what St. Johnsbury will look like going forward.
