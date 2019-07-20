Vermont Businesses and Act 250
To the Editor:
The Caledonian-Record ended its July 17, 2019 editorial with the question: “Is it any wonder nobody wants to try doing business [in Vermont]?” If nobody truly wants to start businesses in Vermont, how do you explain that Vermont ranks as one of the ten fastest-growing states for small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon’s stores? Amazon ranks Vermont as the 8th fastest-growing state. Vermont’s entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well and taking full advantage of the tools available for their business to succeed. I point out to you and others who believe New Hampshire is more conducive for starting a business that it did not make Amazon’s list.
Earlier this month, the personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on 2019’s best and worst states to start a business. New England, along with all the Northeast, did not fare well. Four of the bottom ten states are in New England with Rhode Island at 50, New Hampshire at 48, Connecticut at 46, and Vermont at 43. Massachusetts is ranked at 36 and Maine at 23. Vermont is not doing as well as I would like, but better than most other states in the region. And again, this report shows how Vermont is outperforming New Hampshire.
As far as Act 250, I will grant you that there are instances of over-zealous regulators. At the same time, I can point out many folks who have worked within the bounds of Act 250 and have successful businesses. We can all cherry-pick instances to support our point of view; however, over its fifty-year history, I believe Act 250 has been beneficial to Vermont by preserving our environment and boosting our economy. People come to Vermont to get away from overstuffed housing developments, malls, and landscapes inundated with billboards and concrete to bask and recrate in our natural beauty. Had we not acted to prevent overdevelopment, Vermont would be no different that the urban sprawl that stretches along the East Coast including southern New Hampshire that is now just a suburb of Boston.
Burlington is ranked as one of the cleanest American cities for air quality. The American Lung Association’s 2019 “State of the Air” report ranked the Burlington-So. Burlington-Barre metro region as the 12th cleanest city for year-round air quality. It was one of only six cities nationwide that recorded zero bad air days for ozone and short-term pollution. Without Act 250, I wonder if Burlington would have made the list because New Hampshire without a comparable law did not have any city on the list of cities with the cleanest air quality.
I agree with Governor Scott that we need to “modernize” Act 250. But I do not believe it is the “ham-handed” monster that The Caledonian-Record thinks it is.
Steven Isham
Johnsbury, Vermont
